Craven Community College students give thumbs up to veterans’ programs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Local students are saying good things after learning Craven Community College added another program for veterans who qualify under the GI Bill.

9 On Your Side reported Monday about the course addition.

The programs for barbering, commercial driver’s license, and now aviation training run anywhere from seven weeks to a year. That’s less time for veterans than enrollment in traditional two or four-year programs.

Retired Marine Irving Hernandez is completing the barbering course using his GI Bill. He said it wouldn’t have been possible without it, “It’s important because of the short amount of time it takes for them to get to go out in the field. Other programs are a lot longer so this is a quick way to go out into the workforce.”

College administrators say they hope to add additional courses by next year.

