Make it Monday: Upcycling an old mirror

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – To save money and give old furniture new life, millions of people are turning to upcycling.

“We try to do as much as we can to reuse and repurpose the old pieces and keep it going again,” said Kim Avery.

Avery owns The Venue in Greenville. She’s showing us how to re-purpose and refinish an old mirror.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– a piece of furniture

– your choice of paint

– brushes

– sandpaper

If you choose to re-do a mirror, you might want to take the mirror out of the frame. For this demonstration though we’re going to leave it in.

The paint we’re using today is a chalk and clay base called Junk Gypsy Paint in the color of buttermilk biscuit.

With this type of paint there is no reason to prime or pre-treat. All you have to do is clean off the wood and start painting.

“Thinner, smoother layers are much nicer,” said Avery. “They give you a smoother finish and I just do longer strokes.”

If you have any rough patches on your wood, you can smooth them out before you paint over that section. Take 320 grit sandpaper and go over the area.

“You just want to keep going until it’s a little bit more smooth and you don’t have a raised area,” said Avery.

Then, just paint right over it.

If you leave the mirror in the frame, don’t worry if you get a little paint on it. When you’re done, the paint will come off with a little glass cleaner.

Paint the entire mirror and then repeat for a second coat and let it dry.

“It just changes the whole look of a piece when you add color,” said Avery.

If you want to distress the mirror, get a plan together and decide how much distressing you want.

Next, get a swatch of 180-grit sandpaper.

“Just be really careful you don’t want to hit your mirror,” said Avery.

Start along the already defined edges, where natural distressing would show up.

“You can decide as you go along,” said Avery. “Start with a little bit and you can get more pressure as you go on.”

Keep in mind you can always add more but you can’t take away unless you repaint and start over.

If you want a really distressed look, take some paint off of the flat surface too.

If you end up taking off more than expected or if the distress looks harsh, take softer sandpaper and smooth it out.

When you’re done distressing, wipe it down with a dry, soft cloth and apply a finishing wax.

