Sister Hazel to perform at Watermelon Festival

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Platinum-selling group, Sister Hazel, will be performing at Watermelon Festival in Winterville this year.

Their performance will be on Friday, August 26.

Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like “Kiss Me Without Whiskey” and “That Kind of Beautiful” as well as popular fan favorites like “All For You.”

The festival kicks off at 5pm and is free for all ages. For additional information visit http://www.watermelonfest.com/

 

