Make it Monday: Gallery wall do’s and don’ts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gallery walls are increasing popular home décor trends and have become a focus in magazines, blogs and Pinterest.

It’s a wall-space, designed and dedicated to things you care about most.

When it comes to picking out items and designing it, there are plenty of do’s and don’ts before you break out the hammer and nails.

9 On Your Side went to the interior designers at Coastal Fog in Greenville to get some advice.

“It’s a good way to collect different items they have and put them in one space,” said Coastal Fog junior designer Kimberly Polak. “I think the first thing you should do is figure out is what you want on your wall and make sure your colors work together. You don’t want something that’s super bright and then have this random piece with it. You want things to mesh together.”

You want your wall to stand out and essentially be a statement piece.

“When creating your gallery wall it is so important it reflects you and your personality because it’s a main focal point in your home,” said Coastal Fog’s Kendall Egerton.

As far as what you can put on a wall, designers say family portraits, monograms, framed art, quotes, and metal objects are gallery wall staples.

To be thrifty and keep the cost down consider re-purposing old frames or giving them a new look by repainting them to your color scheme.

You can also frame scrapbook paper or use empty frames for a different look.

“Definitely don’t put anything up you’re not sure of,” said Polak. “You want to love your gallery wall and you want it to show who you are as a person. You want to make sure people like it.”

Look for ways to incorporate family heirlooms, handwritten letters, keys or old photos.

When purchasing new items, shop at a local thrift store, check out clearance sections, and don’t forget your local boutiques.

“Shopping local is a great way to build your gallery wall because it gives you diverse items that you can’t find anywhere else and it also supports local communities that give back to your community as well,” said Egerton.

One of the most important things about designing the wall is taking your time. Collect what you want over a few weeks or months and lay it out ahead of time so you’re not putting unnecessary holes in your walls.

“If you take tissue paper, you can then take painters tape and put it up. Then take nails and put it in the wall and then just take your tissue paper down,” said Polak.

With this advice from local designers, you can’t go wrong when creating your own gallery wall masterpiece.

