Police officer, pedestrian hit by vehicle

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Ayden.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a Chevy Trailblazer traveling east on Third Street hit an Ayden police officer and an elderly woman as he was helping a couple cross West Avenue.

Sergeant J. Pierce and a woman in her 80’s were struck by the vehicle. The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Vidant Medical Center. Sgt. J. Pierce remained on duty and did not require medical attention.

Ayden Police Chief Barry Stanley said the driver of the vehicle slowed down, but then sped up as Sgt. Pierce was waving him down to stop. The driver was cited for driving without an operating license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

It happened across from the concert area of the Ayden BBQ Festival, which is a high traffic area for festival-goers.

