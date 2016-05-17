Download: Get the WNCT 9 First Alert Weather App

Never let the weather catch you by surprise. The WNCT 9 First Alert Weather team of meteorologists delivers the most accurate forecast for eastern North Carolina and surrounding areas. Now you can get local and national weather at your fingertips, with the WNCT 9 First Alert Weather App. Unlike other weather apps, you’ll get a local forecast customized for you.

With its personal alert notifications, you’ll know when significant weather is heading your way and when to take cover. And when you are traveling, use WNCT 9 First Alert Weather to get real-time weather forecasts, interactive radar and current conditions for anywhere in the U.S.

The WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app utilizes the most advanced radar maps, weather and digital technology available. With its easy to use interactive radar, you can take control and see where the storm is now and where it is tracking. Then, set customized alerts to keep you and your family informed and safe.

Download the WNCT Weather App:

WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on iTunes

WNCT 9 First Alert Weather from Google Play

Weather App Features

Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms around you

Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert

The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for eastern Carolina

Current weather conditions for eastern Carolina and anywhere in the United States

You can set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more