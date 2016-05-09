Onslow Co. deputies solve nearly 4 decade old murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the murder of a military spouse is solved, nearly 4 decades after it happened.

Sheriff Hans Miller said with new witnesses, new evidence, and a cold case grant they finally could bring justice for Karen Johnson’s family.

During a news conference Monday morning, Sheriff Miller said she was a newlywed living in Jacksonville in April of ’79. When her husband was deployed, she was beaten and strangled to death.

Deputies said they finally linked Roger Eugene Pollard to the killing.

Pollard knew the family. He was in the same Marine unit as Johnson’s husband.

“I don’t understand how another human being could do that,” said her husband at the time, Gary Johnson.

Deputies and NCIS arrested Pollard in Chesapeake, Virginia; where he was living. Investigators say Pollard was their original suspect.

“They had everything they needed except they couldn’t put him in the right place,” said Major Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

With new evidence, new witnesses, and a grant to cover this cold case investigators say they were finally able to get their man.

Pollard faced a judge and Karen’s family during his first court appearance on Monday.

“Can you imagine the first time I saw him in 37 years and he looked right at me,” said Gary Johnson.

Johnson’s mother wants those who didn’t know her daughter to know of the legacy she leaves behind.

“She had lots and lots of friends, always had a smile on her face, she was just a good all around girl,” said Joice Trevathan.

She says she’s glad to see justice for her daughter, “This is the beginning of some closure long past due.”

Pollard is still being held in the Onslow County Detention Center without a bond after his first court appearance.