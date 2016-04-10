NC NAACP rallying for HB2 repeal

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The North Carolina NAACP is calling for North Carolina’s new law, House Bill 2, to be repealed.

“We are the laughing stock of the whole nation,” said Rev. William Barber, NC NAACP President.

Barber says the nation is watching to see what the state will do. He refers to House Bill 2 by a different name.

“Hate Bill Two,” he said. “We cannot be silent in the face of this.”

The law requires bathrooms and changing facilities at government buildings be used according to biological sex. It also details discrimination protections…but does not include language related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This is not about bathrooms in North Carolina,” said Bishop Tonyia Rawls of the Sacred Souls Community Church in Charlotte. “It’s about money and votes,” she added.

Republican lawmakers that we’ve spoken with this week say the law is a common sense safety measure for North Carolina.

“State lawmakers are committed to protecting our young people, the interests of all of our young people,” said Rep. Nelson Dollar, (R) Wake County.

They also say Charlotte’s City Council overstepped its authority in creating its non-discrimination ordinance.

“If this had not started there, then it would not have been laid in our lap,” said Rep. Julia Howard, (R) Davie County, one the bill’s sponsors.

Opponents to the law disagree.

“We as citizens have got to stop this madness,” said Rawls.

The NAACP is calling on state lawmakers to repeal House Bill Two by April 21, before lawmakers return to session. If they don’t, the NAACP says expect a number of sit-in demonstrations to happen at the General Assembly.

*This article was contributed in part by WNCN.*