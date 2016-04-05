Fire temporarily closes Greenville K&W Cafeteria

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire at K&W Cafeteria in Greenville evacuated the restaurant Tuesday morning.
Greenville Fire Rescue spokesperson Rebekah Thurston says the fire started around 9:30 at the Arlington Crossing location on Arlington Blvd.
Thurston says the fire started in a storage room and crews quickly contained it.
The fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause.
A sign on the door of the restaurant says the location is temporarily closed.
