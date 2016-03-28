Make it Monday: Paleo smoothie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the warmer spring season here, you may be looking for a refreshing and healthy go-to smoothie.

For Sarah Yuhas-Schiltz, who is a busy mom of three, finding the time to make a healthy snack is sometimes a challenge.

“Living a healthy lifestyle is not difficult but it feels difficult sometimes,” said Yuhas Schiltz.

She recently turned to Paleo smoothies to keep her full and satisfied while juggling work, school and her family life.

“It has a lot of fat in it. Fats keep you full. Think about it as covering your stomach and keeping you full.”

Yuhas-Schiltz is talking about healthy fat when it comes to her all-natural coconut-avocado smoothie.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– one can regular coconut milk
– 1 avocado
– 1 scoop natural almond butter
– unsweetened natural almond milk

To start, pour the coconut milk into an ice cube tray and freeze it overnight.

When you’re ready to make your smoothie, take 3 or 4 of your coconut ice cubes, a fourth of the avocado, a large scoop of almond butter and 1/3 cup of almond milk. Blend until smooth.

Nutritional Information for each smoothie:
Calories: 245
Fat: 23g
Protein:8g
Sugar:  3g
Net carbs:  5g

