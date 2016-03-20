Kinston’s Hope Restorations helps recovering addicts develop new skills

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One organization is all about giving back to the community. Hope Restorations gives former addicts a way to earn money and it also gives low-income families the opportunity to live out of government housing.

Larry Driver is one of those people who say he’s lucky that he has an opportunity at a second chance

“I got in a car wreck in 2007, and I was put on pain pills and it goes downhill from there,” Larry Driver said.

After being addicted to pain killers for years, Driver said he’s finally back on track.

“I’m waking up in the morning with a purpose,” said Driver. “I’m coming to help someone in the future with a great home and a great energy bill and all of that.”

Thanks to Hope Restorations, Driver now has a full-time job working on remodeling a home.

“We are all just trying to invest in them and begin to open doors for them and, in the process, they are learning how to help others,” explained board member Chris Jenkins. He said the organization receives funding through the Duke Endowment grant.

Jenkins said it’s important to keep the men working when the grant is completed, “We hope to over the next few years to require about 30 houses so that would be our way to sustain revenue.”

Lenoir Community College is also assisting the organization with training. Driver said, after this house is completed in the next month or so, he’s looking for other opportunities to work in construction. He hopes others will give him a second chance as well.

For more information on the organization, visit http://sharonumckinston.com