Kinston’s Hope Restorations helps recovering addicts develop new skills

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One organization is all about giving back to the community. Hope Restorations gives former addicts a way to earn money and it also gives low-income families the opportunity to live out of government housing.

Larry Driver is one of those people who say he’s lucky that he has an opportunity at a second chance

“I got in a car wreck in 2007, and I was put on pain pills and it goes downhill from there,” Larry Driver said.

After being addicted to pain killers for years, Driver said he’s finally back on track.

“I’m waking up in the morning with a purpose,” said Driver. “I’m coming to help someone in the future with a great home and a great energy bill and all of that.”

Thanks to Hope Restorations, Driver now has a full-time job working on remodeling a home.

“We are all just trying to invest in them and begin to open doors for them and, in the process, they are learning how to help others,” explained board member Chris Jenkins. He said the organization receives funding through the Duke Endowment grant.

Jenkins said it’s important to keep the men working when the grant is completed, “We hope to over the next few years to require about 30 houses so that would be our way to sustain revenue.”

Lenoir Community College is also assisting the organization with training. Driver said, after this house is completed in the next month or so, he’s looking for other opportunities to work in construction. He hopes others will give him a second chance as well.

For more information on the organization, visit http://sharonumckinston.com

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Kinston’s Hope Restorations helps recovering addicts develop new skills

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s