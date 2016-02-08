Make it Monday: Wi-Fi printable

maria-satira By Published: Updated:
wifi1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You may be familiar with the feeling of being at a friend or family member’s home and needing to know their Wi-Fi password.

In today’s world, our cell phone data is precious, so it’s always nice to know there is free access when you’re staying elsewhere.

wifi1

For this week’s Make It Monday, we found a great idea for your homes before your next set of visitors arrive.

To create your own Wi-Fi network and password printable, you only need a few things:
– Frame of your choice
– A printable (details below)
– Scissors
– A pen or pencil

If you browse Pinterest, you can find hundreds of free printables that may match your home decor.

wifi2

If you don’t have time, or just want something simple, we created one for you. Click and download this WNCT created printable:

Wifi-Password

All you have to do is print out the printable in whatever size you need and cut it out. Then, write in your network name and password and put it in the frame!

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!

make it monday

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “Make it Monday: Wi-Fi printable

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s