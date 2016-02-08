Make it Monday: Wi-Fi printable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You may be familiar with the feeling of being at a friend or family member’s home and needing to know their Wi-Fi password.

In today’s world, our cell phone data is precious, so it’s always nice to know there is free access when you’re staying elsewhere.

For this week’s Make It Monday, we found a great idea for your homes before your next set of visitors arrive.

To create your own Wi-Fi network and password printable, you only need a few things:

– Frame of your choice

– A printable (details below)

– Scissors

– A pen or pencil

If you browse Pinterest, you can find hundreds of free printables that may match your home decor.

If you don’t have time, or just want something simple, we created one for you. Click and download this WNCT created printable:

All you have to do is print out the printable in whatever size you need and cut it out. Then, write in your network name and password and put it in the frame!

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!