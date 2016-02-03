Ken Watling joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in January of 2016. He is currently the weekday evening co-anchor, which includes WNCT 9 On Your Side at 5-6:30 p.m., at 10 p.m. on The CW, and 11 p.m.

A native of Plymouth in Eastern North Carolina, Ken earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He began his broadcasting career at WWAY in Wilmington as a production assistant while in college. Over the next nine years, Ken worked his way up the ranks to become a morning news anchor. Ken also anchored weekend sports and weekend news during his time at WWAY. He was a part of WWAY’s coverage of major events like Hurricane Floyd, Presidential visits, UNCW basketball in the NCAA tournament and two U.S. Open golf tournaments in Pinehurst. While at WWAY, Ken worked alongside Jerry Jackson, now chief meteorologist for WNCT 9 First Alert Weather.

Most recently Ken served as Sports Director and anchor at Buckeye Cable Sports Network in Toledo, Ohio. During his eight years at BCSN, Ken covered Detroit Tigers baseball, from spring training to their 2012 World Series appearance, Toledo Mud Hens minor league baseball and plenty of college sports – including Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Toledo and Bowling Green.

In his free time, you’ll likely find Ken at a beach along the Carolina coast, running, playing basketball, cooking and travelling. Ken is also an avid sports fan, always cheering on his favorite teams including his alma mater UNCW Seahawks, his parent’s alma mater North Carolina Tar Heels, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves.

