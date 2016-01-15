Jacksonville man pleads to child sex charges; gets more prison time

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man will get additional time in prison after being convicted on child sex charges.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Garrett Ritson Young, 31, entered a guilty plea to the charges of statutory sex offense against a child 15 years of age or younger and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Resident Superior Court Judge John Nobles sentenced Young to 16 to 25 years in prison.

He will have to register as a sex offender when released, and the judge recommended mental health treatment for Young while in prison.

Young had already been sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison on November 3 on a child pornography charge.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on January 4 to a home in the Vanceboro area where a parent reported Young was naked in bed with their 15-year-old son

The 15-year-old told deputies he met Young online and the two had sex multiple times and exchanged nude photos and videos.

Craven County deputies searched Young’s residence in Jacksonville, where they seized a ScanDisk memory card and a cell phone.

After forwarding them to the FBI, 291 images and 201 videos of child exploitation were found, including some with sadistic or masochistic conduct.

Young also admitted making videos of himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl, as well as making a video of himself with another minor.

A separate investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office into Young’s activities is still pending.