Ayden man wanted in violent 2015 break-ins arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop Thursday night led to the arrest of a man who was wanted in connection with two violent home invasions from 2015 that led to a victim being shot in the arm in one case and another being raped in another case.

Steven Hunter, 24, of Ayden, was stopped and arrested at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Red Banks Road at 10:22 p.m.

Deputies said they located a handgun in Hunter’s waistband during the arrest.

Hunter was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of first-degree burglary and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held at Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three men are behind bars accused of first-degree burglary and forcible rape.

26-year-old Dequan Martrail Boone, 28-year-old Brandon Leon Taylor, and 18-year old Nathaniel Copeland Jr. were charged in the December 23 incident. The three men are facing charges of felony first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sexual offense by force and first-degree kidnapping.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation showed that Taylor and Copeland were driven to a residence on Midgette Lane in Greenville by Boone, where the two committed the crime. Boone later returned to pick up the two men afterward.

Taylor and Copeland, armed with a handgun, are accused of kicking in the carport door to gain entry to the residence. Once inside, they found a female and male sleeping. They ordered the female victim to a spare bedroom at gunpoint, where she was sexually assaulted by both Copeland and Taylor at different times. The male victim escaped through his bedroom window.

Copeland and Taylor then stole shoes, hats, clothing, watches, a wallet, two iPhones, and cash before fleeing the scene to a getaway vehicle driven by Boone.

The investigation is still underway and additional charges and arrests are possible in the case.

All three were placed in the Pitt County Detention Center; Taylor received a $1,105,000 bond, Copeland received a $5,400,000 bond, and Boone received a $5,000,000 bond.