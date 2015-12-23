Download the NEW WNCT 9 On Your Side News App

Experience the brand new WNCT 9 On Your Side News app. The WNCT.com app is On Your Side with the latest breaking news, sports, weather and traffic coverage for eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Kinston, Jacksonville, New Bern, Washington, the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks.

Get more news, more weather and more video. Everything you love about WNCT 9 On Your Side is right at your fingertips!

FEATURES:

– Live WNCT 9 On Your Side broadcasts & on-demand replays
– Current news and WNCT 9 First Alert Weather is featured right on the home screen
– Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you
– Stay informed of breaking news with push alerts
– View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen
– Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video
– Alerts for severe weather appear on the home screen
– Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through Report It!
– Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, SMS, Facebook(R), Twitter(TM), and more
– The latest on the ECU Pirates, local high school sports, and Touchdown Friday, the longest running high school football show in eastern North Carolina
– From the Downeast Holiday Show to our summer Shred-A-Thons, WNCT 9 is always On Your Side!

Please review the app and let us know what you think.

