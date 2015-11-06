Local boy with cerebral palsy beats the odds with active lifestyle

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local high schooler is beating the odds with the help of his teammates.

Bryan Cabrera is a freshman at South Central High School in Junior ROTC. Bryan has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. Yet every week, he practices with the team, running, doing push-ups, and climbing rope, among other activities.

Bryan’s mom, Lisa Medina, says he doesn’t let anything slow him down.

“It has affected him just because there’s certain things that he can’t do. But I’ve always pushed him to do anything that he wants to do. It’s going to be a little different. It might be a little challenging. But you know, if you want to, you can do it,” Medina said.

Thanks to Bryan’s active lifestyle, he’s worn out his wheelchair and needs a new one. The JROTC Raiders team has a GoFundMe running to raise money for new wheels for their teammate. If you’d like to help, click here.

We’ll have more on Bryan’s story coming up Friday night.

