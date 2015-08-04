Former Pamlico Co. associate pastor heads to court to face rape charges

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A former pastor accused of raping several children is now behind bars waiting to go before a judge.

60-year-old Melvin Wallace Ollison Sr. is charged with (2 Counts) 1st Degree Rape, (4 Counts) 1st Degree Sex Offense with a Child, (3 Counts) 2nd Degree Sexual Offense, and (3 Counts) Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Investigators say they began their investigation in April after receiving information about a rape that occurred at Ollison’s home on NC Hwy 304 in Bayboro. They later received additional details about 3 other victims, with incidents dating back to the 1970’s. The youngest victim was about 5 years old at the time of the incident.

Currently, the victims range in ages ten to 40 years old.

Investigators said there could be more.

“I’m hopeful there’s not but with the time frame and time span, more than likely there will be other victims and hopefully we can get them the help they need,” said Dwayne Cobb, Sergeant of Investigations for Pamlico County Sheriff’s office.

Neighbors said that Ollison, who lived at 1609 Highway 304, came off as a prominent community leader, and took care of his elderly neighbors.

One woman said he was always very nice to her, sometimes bringing her meals.

Another said she’s in shock that the man who consistently mowed her grass would be charged with these crimes.

“It’s just an uneasy feeling knowing that he lived that close and not knowing things like that were happening,” said his neighbor Renee.

Sheriff Chris Davis identified Ollision as a Bayboro pastor, but says he no longer holds that position.

The name of the church has not been released, but investigators said Ollison told his church members in April he was taking a leave of absence after the investigation started to shed light.

“He was an associate pastor there and when our case took shape in April, some time after April is when he stepped down and resigned from the church at that point in time,” said Cobb.

He’ll appear in court for this first time on Friday and is in the Pamlico County Detention Facility under a $1 million dollar bond.