House, Senate approve bill allowing CBD oil use

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – A bill approved by the House and Senate would allow people with severe epilepsy to use CBD oil, which is derived from Marijuana.

The bill is awaiting Gov. McCrory’s signature after passing the Senate with a 47-0 vote, and the House with a 112-2 vote.

Only board certified neurologists will be able to recommend the medicine, and people of all ages who suffer from intractable epilepsy will be able to use it with a prescription.

Last year, Gov. McCrory signed a bill into law called Hope For Haley and Friends, named after Hayley Ward of Newport, who suffers from CDKL5. The bill created a pilot study to examine the impacts of hemp extract.

The current bill is stirring up a bit of controversy, with some doctors saying they don’t intend to use it.

In a statement, Dr. Nicholas Benson, Medical Director of ECU Physicians, said, “It will take some time for us to study the medical evidence that supports this approach, as well as the ramifications associated with it. Only then can we decide if, when and how we might implement this approach going forward.”



If signed by the Governor, the bill would take effect on August 1. It will automatically repeal itself in 2021 to allow lawmakers to examine how effective the treatment is and determine how to move forward with it.