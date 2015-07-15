House, Senate approve bill allowing CBD oil use

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – A bill approved by the House and Senate would allow people with severe epilepsy to use CBD oil, which is derived from Marijuana.

The bill is awaiting Gov. McCrory’s signature after passing the Senate with a 47-0 vote, and the House with a 112-2 vote.

Only board certified neurologists will be able to recommend the medicine, and people of all ages who suffer from intractable epilepsy will be able to use it with a prescription.

Last year, Gov. McCrory signed a bill into law called Hope For Haley and Friends, named after Hayley Ward of Newport, who suffers from CDKL5. The bill created a pilot study to examine the impacts of hemp extract.

The current bill is stirring up a bit of controversy, with some doctors saying they don’t intend to use it.

In a statement, Dr. Nicholas Benson, Medical Director of ECU Physicians, said, “It will take some time for us to study the medical evidence that supports this approach, as well as the ramifications associated with it. Only then can we decide if, when and how we might implement this approach going forward.”

If signed by the Governor, the bill would take effect on August 1. It will automatically repeal itself in 2021 to allow lawmakers to examine how effective the treatment is and determine how to move forward with it.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

13 thoughts on “House, Senate approve bill allowing CBD oil use

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s