Police: Man hit in head during Ayden home invasion, 3 suspects sought

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ayden Police Department is looking for three suspects in a home invasion where a man was hit the head with a gun.

Ayden Police Chief Barry Stanley tells 9 On Your Side the incident happened at the College Park Apartment on Third Street just before 1:30a.m.Tuesday.

Stanley says three masked men with guns entered the apartment and demanded money.

During the incident, police say one of the suspects hit a male victim in the head with a gun and threatened to kill him. Two females were also inside the apartment at the time, but were not hurt.

The suspects got away with a large amount of money.

Police say this crime was not random and believe the victim was targeted by the suspects.

If you have information on this incident you are asked to contact the Ayden Police Department at (252) 481-5844.