North Carolina DMV tests online driver license renewal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is testing a system that will allow drivers to renew their licenses online.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles will also begin issuing a more secure and durable type of driver license this summer.

Eligible drivers will be able to use online renewal every other time they renew their license, which is allowed up to six months before its expiration date. Drivers will verify their identity, confirm details and pay online. The new license will be mailed to them.

The new design for driver licenses includes high-resolution graphics and overlapping “ghost images” in various colors. These security features will reduce the risk of counterfeiting, identity theft and fraud. The licenses will also be coated with a protective and waterproof material so the cards will not crack or fade.

