Greenville city council kill term extension proposal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Greenville city council members killed a proposal Monday night that would have allowed voters to decide whether to extend council terms from two to four years.

The move came after widespread criticism of the proposal with many residents calling instead for term limits.

Back in January, the City Council directed city attorney Dave Holec to hold several public forums to see whether people would support a referendum on term extensions.

Holec reported to the council Monday the response was overwhelmingly negative.

Before motioning to drop the proposal, Councilmember Richard Croskery said some people may have misinterpreted the council’s intent.

“It was not a request to lengthen city council term limits, but a request to put it as a referendum before the voters to see if they wanted to do that,” Croskery said. “We would have honored the voters.”

But many voters actually called for term limits.

“It prevents special interest groups from forming long-term relationships with the ruling class and also help reduce corruption,” McLean Godley said. “Term limits are good for the community and also good for democracy as a whole.”

The council ultimately decided to not take up the issue for now.

Though it’ll soon deal with another divisive issue: next fiscal year’s budget.

Councilmembers are expected to approve the budget Thursday night, but Councilmember Kandie Smith said several questions need to be addressed before voting on it.

The council will meet that night at 7 p.m. in City Hall council chambers.