The WNCT Internship Program gives you real-world experience and lets you become familiar with WNCT’s organization and work style. WNCT works with colleges and universities to provide students the opportunities to apply coursework learned or taught in the classroom with practice in the workplace. Student interns gain valuable experience by completing both project based work and hand-on experience in the WNCT Newsroom, Production, Sales, and Accounting Departments. WNCT considers the use of interns an important recruiting tool. It is a feeder program to regular college hires. The program allows WNCT to identify high potential talent for future employment. However, there is no guarantee of hire after internship completion or graduation.

Requirements: The WNCT Internship program offers college students the opportunity to take a first step into the broadcasting industry. Interns at WNCT are un-paid, so Interns must be enrolled at an accredited four or five-year college or university leading to a bachelor or advanced degree and must receive college/university credit for their internship. The student must be able to provide proof of their college/university credit prior to starting their assignment. It is WNCT’s goal to hire the best students into its internship program. WNCT accepts both undergraduate and graduate students into this program. WNCT accepts students working toward a Broadcasting / Production, Business, Journalism, Communication, Marketing/Sales and/or Public Relations degree.

Internship Timelines: The student may work during the Fall, Winter, Spring or Summer college quarters/semesters full-time or part-time based on student availability and department needs. WNCT understands that each college and university is on a different schedule. The internship dates are flexible and will be determined between the intern and internship coordinator. The following are typical dates of most internship periods.

Fall September-December

Winter January-March

Spring March-May

Summer May-August

Resumes are continually accepted throughout the year. However, please refer to the following as a guideline for registration. Due to the high volume of resumes we receive we regret that we will only be able to offer a limited number of internships per quarter/semester. Applicants that apply at the beginning of the application period increase their opportunity for an internship as these positions fill quickly.

Fall May 1 – August 1

Winter August 1 – November 1

Spring November 1 – February 1

Summer February 1 – May 1

Please download and fill out the attached application (completely) with a letter of request and resume. Send to:

INTERNSHIPS

WNCT-TV

c/o Loi Hamm, HR

3221 S Evans Street

Greenville, NC 27834

Click Here To Download Application