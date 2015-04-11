Maria Satira joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in January of 2014. She is currently a weekday anchor. Her anchoring duties include WNCT 9 On Your Side Morning Edition from 4:30-7 a.m. and 9 On Your Side at Noon.

PHOTO GALLERY: 9 things about Maria Satira

All Maria needs is a cup of coffee and she’s ready to help you start your day! She comes to WNCT from WHSV-TV3 in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley where she anchored “Good Morning Winchester” during the week. Prior, Maria attended Robert Morris University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a double major in TV/Video Production and Journalism.

Though originally from Pittsburgh, Maria is no stranger to North Carolina! She got her start in television news as an on-air intern with WWAY-TV3 in Wilmington and even ventured to Beaufort to cover the excavation of Black Beard’s anchor from the Queen Anne’s Revenge in 2011.

To date, her most memorable interviews have been with Jep and Jessica Robertson of Duck Dynasty, North Carolina’s own Scotty McCreery, and Dean Norris of CBS’s Under the Dome.

When she’s not at work you might find her shopping, dining at local restaurants, or hanging out with friends. She also loves to travel and cook.

She’s actively involved in the community and loves living in eastern North Carolina! She serves as the honorary event chair and emcee for the Alzheimer’s NC Greenville Region Walk and volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. She’s also a member of the Order Sons of Italy in America and Delta Zeta sorority alumni organizations.

Get in touch with Maria: