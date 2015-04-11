Josh Birch joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in January of 2014. He is currently the anchor for WNCT 9 On Your Side Weekend Morning Edition from 6-8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday as well as a general assignment reporter during the week.

Josh comes to Eastern Carolina from Maryland, where he’s lived his entire life. While in school at the University of Maryland, Josh covered several stories with national implications for the campus television station including the Navy Yard shooting, government shutdown and visits by President Obama.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and History in 2012, and then again with a masters degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2013. While at Maryland, Josh interned with NBC News in Washington, NBC Sports in Washington, WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Md., and WMDT in Salisbury.

Josh became interested in journalism at a very young age. He enjoys holding those in power accountable for their actions and also doing features on ordinary citizens who do extraordinary things.

Besides shooting, editing and writing his own stories, Josh loves to sing and watch and play sports. He was a member of a nationally recognized A cappella group at Maryland called Faux Paz. He’ll sing all types of music, but loves country. His most memorable singing moments were winning the American Idol Experience at Disney World twice and singing on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. He is a diehard Maryland Terrapins, Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan, but looks forward to cheering on the East Carolina Pirates too.

Josh believes the public holds a very important place in journalism and should be involved. If you have any story ideas or tips, please feel free to let him know.

