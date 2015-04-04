NFL player gives back to community

It’s not every day you see NFL players in Belhaven. Oakland Raider and Super Bowl Champion, C.J. Wilson, spent the day giving back to his hometown community.  He brought smiles to kid’s faces by having an Easter egg hunt and a kickball game.

Willie Smith, a former North Johnston Panther, Terrance Copper with the San Diego Chargers and ECU’s recent grad Shane Carden were only some of the players in attendance.

Wilson says he wants to give back to his community. “It’s good to come back being from a small town and show the kids that anyone can do it if you just believe and keep god first,” Wilson said.

Parents say it’s a great thing for the children to see.”An NFL player coming out to us and see that they can be like them.” Deborah Lee says it shows kids that they can do anything they set their mind to. “Stay in school, do a good job, I feel that they can make something of themselves.”

Wilson’s high school friend agrees. He says he is proud of his friend’s accomplishments and loves that he is giving back to his hometown. “It’s a blessing, I’m glad he’s doing it and giving back to the kids and he might save a kid one day, just talking to them and they can look up to him and they can make it,” explained Rico Moore.

The event kicked off with an Easter egg hunt followed with a kickball game. There were also bounce houses to entertain the kids and free food. They raffled off tickets to win a bike or TV. The proceeds go to the C.J. Wilson Foundation, which helps local children see the importance of education. Wilson says next year will be bigger with more events. “I’ll bring a lot more rides down for the kids to give them more of an option more of a choice for like different things not like a bounce house or kickball games but different rides or something like that.”

Wilson plans to make this an annual event.

